Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,794,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,976,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 1,658,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,526. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

