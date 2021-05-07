Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 3,708 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63.

LSCC opened at $49.52 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

