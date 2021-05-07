Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells 20,282 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

