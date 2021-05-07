Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells 7,768 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

