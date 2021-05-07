Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells 7,768 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
