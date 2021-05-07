Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells 54,799 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 3,284,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

