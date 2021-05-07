Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $1,532,800.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00.

CDNA stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

