Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells £71,735.24 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.75. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

