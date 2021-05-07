Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Sells 3,618 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $162,882.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACU stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.