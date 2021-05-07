Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AAT opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

