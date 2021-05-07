Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.81. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inseego shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 68,951 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $826.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.