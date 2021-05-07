Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

