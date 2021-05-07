Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.12.
In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
