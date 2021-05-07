Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

NOTV stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 1,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,290. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

