Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Inogen stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 128,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

