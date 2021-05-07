INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

