InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.16 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. 20,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,442. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

