Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

