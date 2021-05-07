ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.18

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 281574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

