InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $420.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

