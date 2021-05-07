Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

ISV traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.62. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$13.49 and a twelve month high of C$26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

