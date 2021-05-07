Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

