Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

