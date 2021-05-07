Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

ILPT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,032. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

