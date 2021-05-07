Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IDCBY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

