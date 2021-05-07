Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $7.86 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00013683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $268,804.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.99 or 0.01146543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.76 or 0.00763383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,344.67 or 0.99771215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.