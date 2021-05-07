Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $118.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.15 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $119.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $510.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

