Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Incyte were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

