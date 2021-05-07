Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.43.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$37.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.67 billion and a PE ratio of -21.63. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

