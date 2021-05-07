Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.27.

IMO opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

