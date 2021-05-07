Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 and have sold 23,274 shares valued at $78,423. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

