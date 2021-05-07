Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 6,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Immunic has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $270.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.