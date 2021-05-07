Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $254.65 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 260,150 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

