Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.93

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 118,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

