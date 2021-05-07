IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.12

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.12 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,715,184 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £277.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

