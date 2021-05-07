IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,722. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

