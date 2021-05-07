Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDRA stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $53.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

