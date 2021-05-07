ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Trading Down 4.3%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.73 and last traded at $201.85. 2,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 119,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.84.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.79.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,985 shares of company stock worth $14,129,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.