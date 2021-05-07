Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.930 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.93 EPS.

ICHR stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

