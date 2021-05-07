iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at CIBC

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAFNF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

