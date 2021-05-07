Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.86

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.46. Hysan Development shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,201 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

