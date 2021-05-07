Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $181,914.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00261124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.94 or 0.01159734 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00752953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.91 or 0.99561529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

