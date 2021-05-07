Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.20. 840,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,257,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$645.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

