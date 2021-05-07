Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.20. 840,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,257,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$645.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.