HUNT Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and $9,016.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

