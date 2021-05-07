Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.15 ($37.83).

BOSS traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €42.05 ($49.47). 968,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.23. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

