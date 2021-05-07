Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.15 ($37.83).

BOSS traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €42.05 ($49.47). 968,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.23. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

