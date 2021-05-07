Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.15 ($37.83).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €42.05 ($49.47) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

