Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.15 ($37.83).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €42.05 ($49.47) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

