Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.15 ($37.83).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €42.05 ($49.47). 968,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

