Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.15 ($37.83).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €42.05 ($49.47). 968,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

