Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

HDSN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

