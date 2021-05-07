HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $605.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $567.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot stock traded up $20.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $511.99. 31,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.83. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -277.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

