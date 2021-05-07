Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hub Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

