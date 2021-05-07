Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

