HSBC Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

